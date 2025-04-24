New bus stop arm laws proposed by lawmakers in St. Paul

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a topic that has been coming to light recently in the Minnesota House: bus stop arm laws.

“If that stop arm is out, drivers must stop, but too many don’t, and the consequences can be deadly,” said Senator Carla Nelson, (R) Minnesota.

One bill being proposed would eliminate the mandatory $500 fine associated with passing a school bus while its red lights are on, but it would still warrant a misdemeanor. It’s a bill that some lawmakers say they are concerned with.

“I don’t think eliminating fines is smart. I don’t think it’s wise. I don’t think it’s safe,” Nelson said.

But supporters of eliminating the fine say it’s not so lawbreakers are getting off scot-free. It’s so judges can decide the appropriate punishment, rather than being forced to fine the offender $500.

So in theory, the punishment could be more severe than a simple fine.

However, another bill would increase the fine for repeat offenders; an idea that Senator Carla Nelson helped write.

“It’s something that we can do proactively to prevent the tragedy of having a school child hit by a car or truck as they are leaving or entering their school busses,” Nelson said.

The Albert Lea Bus Company is an example of one company in our area that has seen an uptick in incidents arise this school year.

“We already have difficulty with compliance already. We’ve had about 30 violations this whole school year and that’s out of about 150 days, and so on average, we have a violation every 5 days here at Albert Lea Bus,” said Ben Tweeten, manager at the Albert Lea Bus Company.

And even with success tracking these incidents with cameras on their busses, they still find it beneficial to increase fines in the long run.

“If we had citations or fines or penalties that increase I think it would encourage motorists to take a second thought before they violate a stop arm,” Tweeten said.

Now the question is whether or not there can be a compromise between both bills. Senator Nelson said she expects that not to be the case, and one bill ultimately will pass.