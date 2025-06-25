New body cam footage of officer involved shooting in domestic violence police chase

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News has obtained never before seen body camera footage from three law enforcement agencies who responded to a deadly domestic violence call turned police chase.

On the night of June 10, officers followed suspect Nathaniel Bailey from rural Albert Lea to Mower County and back, ending at a residence belonging to his mother, Brenda Krause.

Deputies fatally shot Bailey after he brandished a firearm. A deputy can be heard in the Mower County Sheriff’s Office body cam footage yelling “Put the gun down!” before firing several shots.

Responding officers later found Krause deceased inside the home.

ABC 6 obtained body cam footage of the incident from the Mower and Steele County Sheriff Offices, as well as the Albert Lea Police Department. We also reached out to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, but were told it did not have footage “from any deputy directly involved in the officer involved shooting.”

While most people usually think of a domestic violence situation being between romantic partners, it can apply to any type of intimate relationship.

“It can be college roommates, it can be adult siblings living together sharing that living space, it can be adult children living with their adult parents,” said Jeannie Thompson, the Director of Youth Programming and Outreach at the Women’s Shelter and Support Center .

In Bailey’s case, he was accused of killing his mother. However, just over a week later on June 19, Craig Hameister was arrested after an overnight manhunt, and is currently in Wabasha County jail on second-degree murder charges in the death of his ex-partner, Melissa Hunt.

Court documents reveal Hameister has an extensive criminal record, including two past convictions for domestic assault in 2006 and 2008.

“Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior that continues throughout the relationship, and so once it starts, a cycle takes place and it just occurs over and over and over,” said Thompson.

A GoFundMe was set up for Hunt’s family, including the two children she leaves behind. You can donate to the fundraiser here .

These two recent tragedies only highlight the danger thousands of people in abusive situations endure every day.

The Women’s Shelter and Support Center answered 2,800 contacts to its crisis call and text lines in 2024 , compared to 2,200 in 2023 and 5,334 in 2022 . Those numbers are up significantly from the 579 crisis calls received in 2021 .

“It depends on the day, some days of the week are busier, if it’s a holiday it might be more, it might be less, depending on the holiday. Probably 30 calls a day,” said Thompson.

The Women’s Shelter and Support Center offers a wide array of resources for people experiencing domestic violence, from housing to legal assistance and information sessions. There are also support groups for people with loved ones in an abusive situation. It has offices in Dodge, Fillmore and Olmsted Counties.

The crisis line is available 24/7, staffed with trained domestic abuse advocates. If you need help, call 507-285-1010.