New bird flu testing requirements set to take effect

(ABC 6 News) – New bird flu testing requirements for dairy cows are set to take effect in Minnesota on Tuesday, June 18.



The new rules apply to all lactating dairy cows attending any county fair, show or competition where the cow will be judged or on display.



It comes just in time for county fair season, and as Minnesota is starting to see more infections crop up in dairy cows.



Since the beginning of June, there have been six different sites across Minnesota where cows have tested positive for bird flu.

The new regulations mandate any lactating cow attending an exhibition must test negative for bird flu seven days beforehand and have a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Once the state receives an animal’s negative result, it can move freely within Minnesota for ten days to the locations specified on the certificate.

Experts say these rules must be taken seriously to protect both animals and people.

“Not doing so may result in the risk of disease spreading,” said Dr. Katie Cornille, Senior Veterinarian of Cattle Programs. “So, we all have the same goals of having a fun county fair season and having anyone have a safe and healthy time.”



Any cow testing positive for the virus must be quarantined for 30 days.

After those 30 days, the cow can be released if it tests negative.



Risk to humans of contracting bird flu is still very low, though people with prolonged exposure to infected livestock do face a higher risk of being infected themselves.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says milk products are still safe to drink.