New bills to provide more support in adoption process

(ABC 6 News) — There is a new push for stronger protections for adoptive families and children.

Senator Amy Klobuchar is teaming up with a North Dakota senator on two bills aimed at providing more support and oversight in the adoption process.

One bill would give families better access to pre-and-post-adoption resources, including mental health care.

Meanwhile, the other bill would prevent parents from transferring custody to strangers outside the child welfare system.

The goal is to ensure kids are placed in safe, regulated homes.