New app expected to help Cresco students with mental health counseling

New app to help with mental health counseling for students at Crestwood High School.

(ABC 6 News) — With the demand for adequate mental health counseling among students on the rise, a new app may help ease the burden of schools.

The app is called Counslr, and Crestwood High School in Cresco will be using the app to help fill the gap in care. Counslr pairs students with confidential counseling sessions.

“There’s a whole lot of people who need mental health support but tend not to seek that support,” said Josh Liss, the CEO of Counslr.

“The three most common reasons being cost [as it can be] super expensive, inconvenience, it can be a challenge to get an appointment or find a therapist or therapist taking new appointments or patients, and then stigma, which is a giant one especially within school communities.”

The app features unlimited 45-minute texting sessions with a licensed counselor, and Cresco students will be able to start using Counslr this upcoming school year.

As of now, the app is only available through school or business partnerships.