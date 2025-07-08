Nevada man pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in voter registration fraud in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — A Nevada man has pleaded guilty after being charged with conspiracy to engage in voter registration fraud.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota, Ronnie Williams, 58, was involved in a conspiracy to create fake identities and information for use in Minnesota voter registration applications from 2021 to 2022.

After filling out the forms, Williams signed a statement affirming that he had read and understood the certification, which included a warning that submitting false information constitutes a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The release states Williams then submitted the fraudulent registrations to Fountain 1, on organization focused on voter registration efforts in Minnesota.

Foundation 1 then forwarded the false applications to county election offices throughout the state.

In exchange, Foundation 1 compensated Williams for each registration submitted, and Williams shared a portion of the payments to his co-conspirator.

“Today’s guilty plea underscores our commitment to protecting the integrity of the electoral process,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson via the release. “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. Any attempt to undermine that process through fraud will be investigated and prosecuted. This case sends a clear message—election fraud will not be tolerated in Minnesota.”