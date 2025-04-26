NerdinOut in Rochester hosts vendors during NFL Draft

(ABC 6 News) — With the second day of the NFL Draft on Friday, local sports enthusiasts gathered to swap collectibles.

NerdinOut hosted a number of people selling and trading sports cards Friday evening. Cards featuring every sport and team you can think of were on display from ones with authentic autographs to rookie cards.

One vendor setting up shop for the first time sells cards as a hobby online while working at Med City Sports Cards.

“Getting younger kids into it, just seeing their joy when they get to see their favorite player’s card, it may not be really worth anything, but to them it is and that’s what the hobby’s all about,” said John Moenning of Dodge Center.

While players drafted this weekend will need to wait a little while longer to make their card debuts, vendors say events like the draft can affect the market for existing cards.