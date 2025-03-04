Nelly to perform at Target Field

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Twins announced hip-hop star Nelly will be making an appearance at Target Field this summer.

Officials say he will have a show on Friday, July 11.

Nelly will take the stage after the Twins’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which begins at 7:10 p.m. that night.

The Twins’ regular season starts on March 27 when they take on the S. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis.