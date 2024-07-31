Neighbors react to Rochester shooting

(ABC 6 News) — A shooting outside of a Rochester apartment complex on Monday night left some neighbors feeling shaken up.

Ciarra Beaudion, who lives in the apartment building with her family, said she was closing the blinds in her little sister’s room when she heard shots ring out.

Beaudion said she looked out her window and saw a man fire shots into a group of people, then run to a car, which was parked to the side of the apartment building.

The alleged shooter was later identified as 38-year-old Christopher Coleman.

The man tried to get into the car through the passenger side door, but it was locked, Beaudion said.

She then saw him fire more shots at the group of people before getting into the car, and while getting into the car, Beaudion said she made eye contact with Coleman.

“I didn’t know if he was going to come back. So my parents kind of told me that I wasn’t allowed outside alone, that if we were doing dog walking, I wasn’t allowed to do it,” Beaudion said.

Beaudion said she then saw the car speed off, and her family immediately called the police.

No one was injured in the altercation, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Coleman was later arrested, and faces recommended charges of second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.