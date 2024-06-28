Neighbors of mother and son found dead said it had been weeks since they were last seen

A mother and sun were found dead in a River Glen apartment on Friday.

(ABC 6 News) — Neighbors of a 54-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son who were found dead in an apartment in northeast Rochester say they hadn’t seen either of the deceased in several weeks.

Carolyn Kruger, a nearby resident of the same apartment who called the police to perform a welfare check on the mother and son, said the last time she spoke to the mother was early June.

Carolyn had asked the mother how things were going and was told “not so good”.

According to the neighbors, the son had been dealing with some issues that had caused arguments between him and his mom.

Rochester police say the bodies had been there for some time, in what they believe was a murder suicide.

The neighbors of the deceased say they thought the two had gone on a trip, but when notes from the apartment office started piling up, packages were delivered but not taken inside, and a window was left open for almost a month, they began to worry.

Carolyn said she finally decided to call the non-emergency line when a deliveryman tried to deliver medication two days in a row, to no response.

Police are still investigating and have not yet released the names of the deceased.

