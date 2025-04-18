Nearly a dozen structures destroyed by fire on Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(KSTP) — A fire on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds on Thursday evening has left nearly a dozen structures destroyed.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene on Thursday and showed multiple buildings that were damaged and crews battling the fire.

Stephanie Whipps, a spokesperson for the Renaissance Festival, said on Thursday she got the call about it around 6 p.m. She said at the time the fire was out, but not before it destroyed six booths near the jousting area.

On Friday, the Shakopee Fire Department announced they estimate 10 of the 20 connected structures were lost to the fire.

As of this time, there were lightning strikes reported in the area around that time, however, an official cause has yet to be determined by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters say the flames were hard to put out due to a lack of water supply in the area, adding about a dozen other departments were needed to help knock everything down. It took about two hours to completely extinguish the blaze, with the department adding they were also challenged by challenging terrain not designed for large emergency vehicles, minimally maintained gravel roads as well as weather conditions.

The Shakopee Fire Department says one of its firefighters was hit by a fire hose but was treated at the scene for a minor injury and returned to duty.

A viewer sent the following pictures of a building on fire on the grounds.

Ren Fest doesn’t kick off for another four months, but a spokesperson says they plan to start cleaning up and rebuilding as soon as they can.

“While we are heartbroken by the damage, we are already looking ahead,” said Whipps. “The Minnesota Renaissance Festival community is resilient, and we will work to rebuild and bring back the magic as soon as possible.”

A meeting between fire officials and staff at the Renaissance Festival is being held Friday morning.