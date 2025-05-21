Navy veteran announces candidacy for Iowa Secretary of State

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A Navy veteran is looking to become the next Iowa Secretary of State as Democratic candidate Ryan Peterman threw his hat into the ring on Tuesday in Davenport.

Peterman grew up in Bettendorf and served as a defense fellow in the U.S. Senate.

Current Secretary of State, Republican Paul Pate, has not said whether he intends to run for re-election. Pate has served in the role for a decade and previously held the office from 1995-1999.