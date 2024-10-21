Nautica Cox sentenced; mother of the victim says “Justice was served”

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – In a sentencing hearing Monday, Nautica Cox, the second defendant in a shooting case from 2021 that resulted in the death of Todd Lorne Banks, Jr., was given 30 years for amended charges listed in a plea deal from September.

The hearing was a short and bittersweet affair, particularly for Laneice Bryant, the mother of Banks, who she and others called JR.

Bryant was the first to speak in the hearing, offering a victim’s impact statement to the court.

In the statement, she mentioned the toll JR’s death had and would have on her and her family, especially JR’s son, born after his death.

Bryant also wrote that there was “not enough time for Cox to spend in prison to pay” for their loss.

“He was a very nice, intelligent, handsome young man,” she said outside the courthouse after the hearing. “We miss him so much and I just want to say today rest in peace to my son.”

Cox also spoke during the hearing, seemingly taking responsibility for his actions.

He offered his apologies to Bryant, even commending her for her bravery in taking the stand in giving her statement.

“I made a mistake,” he said. “I’m going to suffer for it for the rest of my life.”

Judge Christa Daily ended the proceedings with a few more comments.

To Bryant, she offered her own condolences, saying how in the legal system there was nothing that could really make things better but that they work their hardest to ensure justice is served.

Daily also spoke to Cox, saying this experience didn’t have to be the “sum total” of his life, and that he could still make something out of it if he chose to.

When the sentence came down, Bryant felt relieved but not satisfied.

“All I could do was accept what the judge gave him,” she said. “I mean I want more, but he kind of had some sympathy or whatever. You know, I feel kind of sorry for him.”

“Justice was served, you know, I just have to put the rest in God’s hands.”