National Wheelchair Sports Camp begins in Stewartville

(ABC 6 News) – Camp is in session for the wheelchair users who travel from across the country to spend a week in Stewartville for National Wheelchair Sports Camp.

Throughout the week, campers will water ski, throw a javelin, shot put, shoot hoops and zip-line. For several of the campers, like Peyton Gunnarson, their first exposure to these activities was their first time at camp.

“This is where I ziplined for the first time, this is where I water-skied for the first time, wake boarded for the first time,” Gunnarson said.

Now attending school in Tuscon, Arizona, Gunnarson said he still likes to make the trip becasue of all the freinds he’s made after coming for the last 13 years.

Gunnarson isn’t the only one who travels from outside the state.

Scot Hollonbeck lives in Atlanta and first came to camp in 1989. He said he’s been about 16 times since then because it’s plain and simple fun.

“I like it,” Hollonbeck said. “Just to get to come out and spend a week out in nature, having fun, it’s awesome that’s why I do it.”

The camp’s director, Craig Blanchette said while sports and activities are the marquee attraction, what campers walk away with is a stronger sense of community.

“It’s not the norm to see more people in wheelchairs than walking around,” Blanchette said. “As we start to get used to that, it starts to become this unique, rare experience.”

And while there is a strong sense of comradery among campers, given it’s a sports camp, there is also some friendly trash talking, according to Hollonbeck.

“There’s a lot of roasting going on here with some of the others,” Hollonbeck said. “I love it, they’re learning how to just have fun with life.”

The National Wheelchair Sports Camp runs through June 12.