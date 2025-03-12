National Weather Service to host storm spotter training in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Temperatures are beginning to warm across the area, and that means severe weather is not far away.

The National Weather Service needs your help with reporting any severe weather that you see, or any features that you see that may mean severe weather is imminent.

That’s why forecasters will be coming to Rochester to hold a storm spotter training session where they will teach participants everything from different types of cloud features to what to do during severe weather.

“Radar’s important. It’s our number one tool in severe weather, but it has limitations. Any technology has limitations, and storm spotters, those human eyes and ears out in the field, really help to give us what we don’t always know from radar,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Michael Kurz.

The class will be held on April 8 and will run from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Empire Event Center.