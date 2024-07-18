National Transportation Safety Board finishes investigation into Rochester hot air balloon crash

(ABC 6 News) — The National Transportation Safety Board has finished its investigation into a hot air balloon crash that occurred on March 20th near Rochester.

The crash occurred next to Highway 63 south of Rochester, and it was caused by powerlines which the hot air balloon hit while attempting to land. Two occupants of the balloon sustained minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt.

According to the NTSB report, the pilot reported that as he was attempting to land the hot air balloon in a field, the wind shifted and increased in speed which blew the balloon towards power lines.

The pilot attempted to abort the landing but was unable to arrest the ballon’s descent. The balloon contacted power lines which resulted in an electrical arc and a shower of sparks.

The pilot reported that there were no pre-accident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the

balloon that would have precluded normal operation.

The pilot had put in 852 hours of flight time prior to the crash, including 700 in the make and model of the balloon flown that day.