National Stroke Awareness Month: Aphasia can be the first sign of stroke

(ABC 6 News) — May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and like many medical conditions, early detection is key when it comes to successful treatment.

One of the first signs of stroke can be aphasia, and there are distinct types, resulting in stroke symptoms varying from person to person.

In non-fluent aphasia, sentences will be brief with trouble finding words, and the speaker is generally aware of the issues.

In fluent aphasia, steady speech will lack meaning with incorrect or made up words, or even substituting sounds for words.

Finally, global aphasia is more severe, resulting in cognition and comprehension difficulties.

To remember the signs, use the acronym BE FAST.

It stands for Balance loss, Eyesight changes, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Terrible headache.

If someone shows any of these signs, even just temporarily, call 911 right away.

Risk of stroke is growing for younger, working age adults. Around 30% of strokes happen in adults age 65 or younger.