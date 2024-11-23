National Guard and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office joining PAYS program to help veterans

(ABC 6 News) — Veterans have done so much for our country, and now, those in Minnesota are getting more help when it comes to their futures.

It all has to do with the U.S. Army “Partnership for Your Success” (PAYS) program.

The Minnesota National Guard and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office have signed on to take part in the program.

It works with businesses, schools, and the state to get veterans jobs, preparing soldiers for future careers as well as guaranteeing job interviews for possible employment after their service in the Army.

Officials say since the program began in 2000, nearly 1300 employers have partnered with the program.