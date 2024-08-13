National Community Survey now open to all residents in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — If Rochester residents would like their voices to be heard when it comes to shaping the city, now is the time to do so.

The National Community Survey just opened to all voters in Rochester. The survey will be gathering insight from the community regarding city services and priorities. All responses will be confidential.

Responses need to be submitted before August 25th, and the findings will then be shared in November.

To access the survey, click here.