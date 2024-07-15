Nation of Patriots Tour stops in Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – An American flag is making its way across the country as part of a fundraising campaign called the Patriot Flag Tour to support veterans.

The sound of revved up motorcycles filled the streets of Albert Lea, as the tour stopped there on Sunday.

“It is a flag that is traveled all of the states in the United States, and 115 days by motorcycle,” director of the American Legion Riders chapter 56 Larry Larson said.

Albert Lea was one of many stops for this year’s Patriot Tour and local veterans made the most of it.

Nearly 100 motorcycles came to the ceremony, led by the flag bearer, Edward Morrow.

“It brings us together; it doesn’t split us apart,” Morrow said.

Morrow served in Vietnam, and he said being chosen for this important role is a moment he will cherish.

“Considering how many thousands of veterans there are in the Twin Cities for somebody to pick me to be the flag bearer is a very humbling experience,” said Morrow.

It wasn’t just residents and veterans that came out to show support; legislative leaders were also in attendance for this special moment.

“Putting our veterans, our military, our first responders, law enforcement so on, number one priority for me, so coming to something like this I always make time for it, it’ll take a lot for me not to be here,” Minnesota House Representative Peggy Bennett said.

The Patriot Tour has raised nearly $2 million in its entire 15-year existence and the city plans to continue contributing to the fundraiser in years to come.

The next stop for the flag is the VFW 733 post in Mason City.

To see where the flag is headed to next, click HERE.