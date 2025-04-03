Nate Walbruch accepts offer for Byron Public Schools’ superintendent position

(ABC 6 News) — Byron Public Schools announced on Thursday that Nate Walbruch has accepted an offer to become the district’s next superintendent.

Walbruch currently serves as superintendent of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools and will begin his new role in Byron effective July 1.

According to the school board, Walbruch was selected for his collaborative approach to leadership, outstanding communication skills, and deep commitment to putting students firs.

“With the collaborative cultures Nate has created throughout his career, we feel he is a tremendous fit for Byron,” said Jeremy Aagard, Byron School Board Chair, via a press release. “His ability to be a strategic thinker and planner illustrates just a few of the many positive attributes he brings to our community and to our children’s future.”

“I am elated to be joining the Byron Bears!” said Mr. Walbruch via a press release. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve students alongside the dedicated staff of Byron Public Schools, and I look forward to the many successes we will enjoy together.”

The Byron School Board will begin contract negotiations with Mr. Walbruch, with formal approval expected at the April 7, 2025, board meeting.

Prior to the decision, a petition was made to support Principal Abe Rodemeyer for the position. When asked by ABC 6 News about the decision by the school board, Rodemeyer offered the following statement:

Dear Byron Community,

I’m writing as a follow-up to the announcement of our new Byron Superintendent, Nate Walbruch. In the spirit of unity, I am hoping you will join me in welcoming and supporting him to our school district and community. Byron has always had a reputation for educational excellence and along with that hospitality for new members to our community. Our school district is bigger than any one person or position. I encourage us all to embrace a mindset of togetherness and teamwork to continue to reach our common goals and achieve success as a school district. I’m confident that we will continue to thrive with a collective commitment towards supporting one another.