NAMIWalks kicks off on Tuesday

NAMIWalks seasons kicks off on Tuesday.

(ABC 6 News) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) kicks off a new event on Tuesday.

NAMIWalks runs from 5-7 PM Tuesday evening at Cascade Lake with a Taco Lab food truck and ice cream from Mrs. Pattie’s Sweet Treats.

The goal of the event is to celebrate the most vibrant mental health event in the area and raise awareness for those struggling with mental illness.

In Minnesota alone, about 184,000 adults are living with mental health issues. NAMI Southeast Minnesota works to eliminate the mental health stigma while also helping people to seek treatment.