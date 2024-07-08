NAMI SE Minnesota deals with flooding

(ABC 6 News) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeast Minnesota has been dealing with flooding in their office following recent rainfall.

“It’s just kind of like the carpets, moving some furniture and cords and stuff around, so nothing too drastic, but definitely not the best,” said Fundraising and Events Manager Sofie Hammel.

The flooding closed their office last week, but they have since reopened, saying most of the issues have been resolved as they work with the building property manager.

More information on NAMI Southeast Minnesota can be found on their website: namisemn.org.