NAMI raises awareness for suicide prevention with help from Rochester Honkers

(ABC 6 News) – The sun was beaming across Mayo Field on Sunday as fans trickled into the stands donning their teal Honkers swag.

Among folks catching the ball game were members and supporters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Southeast Minnesota. Several of them were raising awareness on suicide prevention and mental health resources in the Rochester community.

Executive director for NAMI in Southeast Minnesota, Megan Toney said the suicide rate in Minnesota is frightening, hence why she and her team were offering resources at the game.

“We see really alarming suicide rates with our youth,” Toney said. “That continues to be a high need for our area.”

The Minnesota Department of Health found the state’s 20-year increase in suicide deaths is slowing down based on preliminary data from 2024, which also finds the average age for suicide deaths is 13 years old.

2024’s preliminary numbers add fuel to the fire for why Southeast Minnesota NAMI felt the need to make a presence in the community with their message that help is always here.

“We’ll come and we’ll talk about how to recognize the signs that someone might not be doing well in your life and also how to respond to that,” Toney said.

Tom Horner, Pine Island school district’s mental health and wellness coordinator, was at the game with his family and said taking care of oneself doesn’t have to be rocket science.

“Anything as simple as if you’re at a grocery and you see somebody struggling to get a case of water in their car, help ’em out, it feels good to help people out,” said Horner.

Helping out was exactly what the Rochester Honkers wanted to do when Assistant General Manager Collin Hucke said his staff approached Southeast Minnesota NAMI to see if they were interested in getting involved in a fundraiser with the team.

“It’s something that I feel like is pretty hard to say no to,” Hucke said. “We do all the work on the back end and all they have to do is purchase tickets and then they come and they enjoy a baseball game.”

The Honkers were able to give back around $360 to NAMI after the tickets were sold.

The money will help Southeast Minnesota NAMI continue their efforts of providing resources for people struggling with mental illness.

To seek help from NAMI, you can call their HelpLine Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at 800-950-6264. You may also call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 anytime of day.