N Broadway Ave to close for construction starting Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Starting Monday, March 24, North Broadway Avenue in Rochester will be closed.

According to the City of Rochester, the closure is for a construction project from the Silver Lake Bridge to Elton Hills Drive NW.

The road will be fully closed between 16 Street NW and 13 ½ Street NW for the first few weeks of construction.

The city says the project will enhance safety, transit facilities, and pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

By mid-April, the road is expected to reopen to one lane in each direction until the project is completed.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.