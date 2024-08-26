Mystery Cave State Park prepares for Labor Day weekend events

(ABC 6 News) — Labor Day weekend is a great time to enjoy the last bits of summer before fall officially arrives, and Mystery Cave State Park in Forestville.

The weekend’s events officially kick off on Friday, August 30th with an opportunity to learn how Minnesota’s landscape has changed over the years.

The events run through Sunday, September 1st including yoga, hiking, the history of women in southeast Minnesota, and much more.

