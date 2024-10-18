Mustafa Bush trial to start Monday; prior conviction will not be mentioned in court

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Almost two years later, the trial of Mustafa Bush for the death of Kimberly Robinson in December 2022 is set to begin Monday.

Bush was originally charged with second-degree murder , before a grand jury upgraded those charges in January of this year.

He now faces two first-degree murder charges and one second-degree murder charge.

The grand jury indicted Bush with those upgraded charges after listening to witness testimony and learning new information about a history of abusive behavior between Bush and Robinson.

During the pre-trial in September, the State and defense battled over various legal parameters , including whether or not Bush’s previous murder conviction from 2007 could be discussed in court.

Just last week, Bush’s defense moved to suppress that information , arguing that mentioning the prior conviction “would create huge potential for a mistrial.”

A pre-trial order submitted by the court Friday granted that motion, determining that neither party nor their witnesses are allowed to mention the prior conviction before Bush testifies himself, if he does so.

Bush’s trial will begin at 9:00 A.M. with jury selection.