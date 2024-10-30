Mustafa Bush Trial: State presents phone records and evidence of alleged abuse

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – In day three of the trial against Mustafa Bush for the 2022 death of Kimberly Robinson, the state presented evidence in the form of a deep dive into the phone records of both Bush and Robinson, and brought witnesses in to describe examples of Bush’s alleged abuse during their relationship.

According to testimony from an Olmsted County detective who specializes in high-tech crimes and digital forensics, the investigation involved extensive cell records used to track the phones’ locations over time.

Through that, the jury saw how both Bush and Robinson were in or around the same location throughout December 24, excluding Robinson’s trip to Eyota for her family’s Christmas party.

Those records also showed Robinson’s phone traveling north in Rochester the day before her body was discovered on December 26, before the phone was either shut off or destroyed

Then, several friends and acquaintances of Robinson’s took the stand to discuss examples of Bush’s alleged abuse towards Robinson.

The jury saw messages and images Robinson sent to multiple people, where she claimed to fear for her safety.

Finally, the lead investigator on this case took the stand to detail his involvement and what he discovered throughout the investigation.

The rest of his testimony remains as the trial picks up again Thursday morning at 9:00 A.M.



