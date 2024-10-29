Mustafa Bush Trial: Jury hears from family and forensic scientist

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The second day of Mustafa Bush’s murder trial for the death of Kim Robinson in December 2022 ended after the jury heard from law enforcement and those close to Robinson.

Robinson’s oldest sons took the stand, detailing the last conversations they had with their mother, and the last time they saw her.

Her second oldest son in particular talked about messages Robinson sent him with images of bruising and how she said Bush was dangerous and if anything happened to her, it was Bush’s fault.

In cross-examination, the defense questioned him about comments he made to investigators describing Robinson as manipulative shortly after learning of her death, which he denied in court and blamed on his distress at the time.

The jury also heard from an acquaintance of both Robinson and Bush, who claimed she saw Bush the day before Robinson’s body was found, using a burn pit on the property she was staying at.

Finally, the jury heard about the investigation that began after Robinson’s body was found, including the search of that burn pit and bush’s car.

In that car, apparent blood stains were found that, through d-n-a testing, matched with Robinson.

The trial is set to continue Wednesday at 9 a.m.