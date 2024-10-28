Mustafa Bush murder trial gets underway

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, the trial of Mustafa Bush is officially underway as Bush faces charges in the death of Kimberly Robinson in December 2022.

Bush is charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of 2nd-degree murder.

The first day of the trial was a review of some of the initial facts of the case as well as the state’s opening salvo against Bush.

The morning also saw opening statements from both sides. The state laid out its plan for the trial, and evidence it intended to show to convince the jury to convict Bush.

Meanwhile, the defense argued the state’s story had too many holes to prove guilt, and they intended to reveal those holes with the jury’s job being to determine if the story still held up afterwards.

After an extended break, six witnesses took the stand including the dogwalker who discovered Robinson, several members of law enforcement and the Minnesota BCA, and Robinson’s mother.

The state also presented evidence from the day of Robinson’s discovery including the original 911 call, the responding officer’s body cam footage, and photos from the crime scene.

The defense played little role during Monday’s proceedings, essentially only questioning the forensic team’s collection and testing of a red stain on the side of the road where Robinson was found.

The trial continues Tuesday at 9 a.m.