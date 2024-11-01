Mustafa Bush defense motions for acquittal of first-degree murder charges

(ABC 6 News) — Mustafa Bush’s defense team is asking the judge to throw out his first-degree murder charge for the death of Kimberly Robinson back in 2022.

Court records filed on Friday by the defense state “there is not sufficient evidence for a reasonable jury to find Mr. Bush guilty of acting with pre-meditation in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson.”

Both sides have rested their cases as of Friday with closing arguments set for Monday, November 4.