Mustafa Bush defense files motion to suppress mentioning previous murder

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man charged with 1st-degree murder has filed a motion to suppress mentioning his previous murder charge in court.

Mustafa Bush is charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of 2nd-degree murder for the death of Kimberly Robinson in December 2022.

Bush was previously convicted of second-degree murder without intent back in 2007.

The motion seeks to prevent the parties from discussing or mentioning Bush’s prior conviction during the State’s case-in-chief, which is when the State would present evidence or support their claim.

Bush’s defense argues that the reason for this motion being that many witnesses in the case know Bush’s history and would at least know of the prior murder conviction and mentioning the prior conviction “would create huge potential for a mistrial.”