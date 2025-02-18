Musk pushes for access to IRS system

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Federal officials and the newly formed DOGE are sparring as the Trump administration continues trying to reshape the federal government.

On Tuesday, the Social Security Administration’s top official resigned over DOGE’s access to records including earnings, benefits, and even medical records of millions of Americans.

The White House says this access is crucial to understanding how the government spends money and keeping President Trump’s promise to slash spending.

Meanwhile, several lawsuits are challenging DOGE’s actions with judges considering what authority Elon Musk has.

The White House pointed out Musk has no formal authority to make government decisions though Trump has widely regarded him as DOGE’s leader.