Murals on display from days following unrest

(ABC 6 News) — Following the death of George Floyd, pieces of plywood protecting businesses throughout the metro were transformed into artwork.

Now, they are on display.

The exhibit entitled “Art and Artifact: Murals from the Minneapolis Uprising” opened last month at the University of Minnesota.

The panels likely would have been thrown away, but an organization called Memorialize the Movement started collecting them. The organization saved over a thousand with several now being part of the exhibit.

Murals from the Minneapolis Uprising is on display until December at the Katherine E. Nash Gallery.