(ABC 6 News) – Following last night’s downpour, officials are closing roads due to flooding. In Austin, Interstate-90 is closed in both directions

Flooding in Austin. Credit: Nathan Olok

And in Spring Valley, crews have also shut down Highway 63, thanks to flood waters. A detour has been setup for drivers on both roads. MNDOT officials are urging drivers in Southeast Minnesota to check 511MN before traveling.