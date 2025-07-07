Multiple road construction projects begin around Olmsted County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – More crews will be out on the road in Rochester and around Olmsted County on Monday, July 7th, as multiple projects begin.

Highway 14 Repaving

Crews will be repaving Highway 14 from Highway 52 to Crossroads Drive Southwest and from 3rd Avenue Southeast to Marion Road Southeast.

Traffic signals will be disabled, temporary stop signs will be in place, and law enforcement will be directing traffic as needed during the repaving process, which is expected to last until August.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Olmsted County Rumble Strip Project

Crews will be grinding shoulder and centerline rumble strips and restriping center lines on County State Aid Highways 2, 8, 10, 12, 14, and on Minnesota Highway 30 in Olmsted County.

Traffic will be maintained during the project using mobile traffic control operations. Still, drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes during this time.

This work is expected to be complete by July 16.

Rochester Chip Seal Project

“No parking” signs will go up across Rochester as the city begins its chip seal project.

All parking will be prohibited in posted work zones Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking during the weekend or outside of these hours will be permitted unless posted otherwise. Violators will be ticketed and towed.

A map of affected streets can be found on the city’s website.

The chip seal project will take place in three phases.

Week of July 7th: Preparatory work, including sweeping and cleaning streets

Week of July 14th: Chip sealing

Week of July 21st: Clean-up work, including sweeping up loose chips

During this project, residents should expect temporary street closures, short-term delays, and increased traffic congestion near the work zones.

The exact timing of this project is weather permitting.