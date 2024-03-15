Multiple Iowa bills closing in on passage deadline

(ABC 6 News) – At the Iowa capital, the second funnel week for the 2024 legislative session is coming to an end.

With just four weeks left on the legislative calendar, a number of bills may fall short of the deadline.

For bills to be elligible for passage, they need to pass floor debate in one chamber and be approved by a committee in the other chamber.

However, these deadlines do not apply to spending, budget and tax police legislation.

Education is still a hot topic for election officials, with bills enabling teachers to carry firearms and requiring student to what Democratic lawmakers call an anti-abortion video surviving the legislature.

Bills not making the cut include legislation requiring parents to approve kids’ social media access, the “gender identity bill” defining men and women and a law requiring changes be made to K through 12th grade social studies curriculum by emphasizing “the good, worthwhile and best achievements.”