Multiple highways remain closed in Iowa due to poor road conditions, crashes

(ABC 6 News) — While the snow may have stopped falling this afternoon, blowing snow and crashes have caused multiple highways across northern Iowa to remain closed.

Hwy 9 remains closed as Iowa DOT says the route is impassible from the US 169 intersection to north of Leland. West of US 169, Iowa DOT says travel on Hwy 9 is not advised all the way to Estherville. A crash has also been reported on Hwy 9 near Thompson.

US 169 is closed from Algona to Humboldt while Iowa DOT says travel is not advised on the road across nearly the entire state. Two crashes have been reported north of Humboldt.

Hwy 18 is also closed from Algona to Garner due to the route being impassible. Travel is not advised on Hwy 18 from Garner to Clear Lake. Two crashes have been reported on Hwy 18. One crash occurred near Sexton while the other happened west of Garner.

Meanwhile, travel is not advised on US 69 from the northern Iowa border all the way to Belmond due to the road being covered in snow.

Iowa DOT is also reporting many other highways are either completely or partially covered in snow and ice.

