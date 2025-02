(ABC 6 News) – Icy conditions on the roads Thursday morning lead to multiple accidents being reported around the Rochester area.

According to the Rochester Police Department, it received 8 accident reports between 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

From 6 to 9 a.m., Minnesota State Patrol said troopers responded to 10 property damage crashes, 2 injury crashes, and 1 vehicle going off the road in the Rochester district.