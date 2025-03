(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting multiple crashes on I-90 south of Dover and Eyota.

All three crashes occurred on I-90 westbound while a vehicle also spun out on I-90 eastbound west of County Road 7.

If you are traveling on I-90 Wednesday evening, be wary of these crash scenes and slow down.

For a look at current road conditions in Minnesota, click here.