Multiple agencies respond to rollover crash near Highway 52

(ABC 6 News) – There were no serious injuries in a rollover crash at Civic Center Drive and 16th Avenue in Rochester Thursday.

One car rolled over during the crash, and rested on its roof.

Rochester police and fire responded to the crash at about 12:40 p.m. May 16.

Rochester police say one of the vehicles traveling on Civic Center Drive turned to drive south on 16th Avenue NW and flipped when it was struck by another vehicle.

There were no arrests or citations immediately reported, police added.