Multi-use trail under Highway 14 closed until Friday, May 31

(City of Rochester) – The multi-use trail that runs along the west bank of the Zumbro River will be closed at the Highway 14 / 12 Street SW underpass from May 28 to 31.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured around the closure using the sidewalks along Highway 14 / 12 Street SW and the stoplight crossing at 4 Avenue SW. This closure is to allow for the connection of a new path to the trail network.

Visit the City of Rochester’s Interactive Construction Impact Map to view other travel impacts related to construction projects.

Visit the City of Rochester’s Public Project Hub to learn more about select projects.