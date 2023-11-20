Multi-car crash causes backup on Highway 52 southbound; second crash reported between 37th and 19th NW

(ABC 6 News) – A multi-car crash has caused traffic backups on southbound Highway 52 as drivers approach the Highway 14 interchange.

According to MnDOT cameras, several cars collided in the righthand lane around 5:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

Law enforcement and a firetruck are visible responding to the crash, which has not fully shut down southbound traffic.

Traffic appeared to be clearing in between Highway 14 and 19th Street NW at about 6 p.m.

MnDOT reported a second crash on Highway 52 between 37th Street and 19th Street NW, at about 5:48 p.m.

The second crash also appears to be in the southbound lane.