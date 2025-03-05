MSP’s LETO program hopes to recruit more state troopers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — There is a new push to recruit more state troopers in Minnesota.

Applications are now being accepted for the Minnesota State Patrol’s Law Enforcement Training Program (LETO).

MSP says it is designed for people with no previous law enforcement experience. Applicants just need a two or four-year degree from a regionally accredited college or university.

“From start to finish, from the initial test, it was a little over a year. The training started in August of 2023 and [I] graduated April 19 of 2024,” said Catherine Barrie-Medellin of MSP.

Those who are accepted in the program earn 80% of a trooper’s starting salary during their first 22 weeks of training.

They then receive 100% for the remainder of their training.