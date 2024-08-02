MSP trooper Ryan Londregan exonerated

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota State Patrol has exonerated state trooper Ryan Londregan.

This comes after the Department of Public Safety’s internal affairs review of the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II. Last summer, Londregan shot and killed Cobb during a traffic stop in Minneapolis.

Londregan was charged with murder, manslaughter, and assault until Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty dismissed the charges in June.

According to his attorney, Londregan will be back on the job after completing standard mandatory training.