MSP searching for truck involved in hit and run in Burnsville

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota State Patrol is requesting help from the public to find a truck involved in a hit and run crash in Bursnville, per a post to its Facebook page.

The crash occurred earlier this month on July 17th just before 3 AM on Highway 13 between Washburn and Chowen Avenues and left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The vehicle is believed to be a black Dodge Ram with a model year between 2006 and 2009. The pickup likely has damage on the front driver’s side.

MSP requests that anyone with information should call its investigators at 651-539-1151.