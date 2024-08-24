MSP says dangerous driving is increasing in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — According to the Minnesota State Patrol, dangerous driving is on the rise across the state.

This year, there have been 271 deadly crashes on roads. That number is at least 40 more compared to the same time last year.

The State Patrol says the top three causes of deadly crashes are speeding, impairment, and not wearing a seat belt.

If you do see erratic driving or speeding, officials say it is okay to call 911 because it could prevent an accident.