MSP believes alcohol involved for both drivers in Fillmore County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A motorcyclist is seriously injured following a crash in Fillmore County on Thursday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

MSP says it happened at 11:53 on Thursday, May 29th. The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Taylor Anthony Roe from Spring Valley, was going south on Highway 63 with no lights on.

Alexander Kimelman, a 26-year-old from Rochester, was also going south in a Chevy Impala on Highway 63 when one vehicle rear-ended the other.

Roe was taken to Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries. He was also not wearing a helmet, and is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kimelman was not hurt, but is also suspected of driving under the influence.