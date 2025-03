(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that officers responded to 20 crashes in the Rochester area on Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Of those 20 crashes, two of them resulted in injuries.

Meanwhile, 10 vehicles ran off the road requiring towing assistance, and six semis jackknifed.

