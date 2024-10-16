MSP prepares for busy travel week

(ABC 6 News) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is getting ready for a big weekend of flying this MEA weekend.

Officials say this Thursday is set to be the airport’s busiest day with more than 52,000 people expected to pass through security checkpoints.

Wednesday is expected to be the second-busiest day with more than 49,000 passengers expected. They advise those planning on flying out of MSP to reserve a spot in the security line ahead of time through MSP Reserve.

You can also pre-book parking to ensure you get a spot.